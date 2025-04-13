Major mainstream name praises WWE; possible WrestleMania 41 appearance

The WWE Universe is preparing to converge on Las Vegas for the 41st annual WrestleMania extravaganza. The week-long event draws thousands of fans from around the world, other promotions vying for eyeballs, countless celebrities, and others. One of the biggest celebrities already had a significant link to WrestleMania Vegas, and now he's praising changes made by the Stamford-based promotion and teasing a 'Mania appearance.

World Wrestling Entertainment officials often work closely with the WrestleMania host venue and any affiliated sports teams. Allegiant Stadium is set to host the marquee event in a week, and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders call the 71,835-seater venue home. This comes one year after the Philadelphia Eagles helped host WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tom Brady became a minority owner of The Raiders last year. Speaking to Fox News at the grand opening of his CardVault store in New Jersey, the legendary NFL quarterback was asked about a potential appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Brady, a retired father of three, praised changes to WWE's product and, with a smile, said he might show up. The 47-year-old made wrestling headlines months back after making his custom WWE entrance.

"I may be there, but it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that," Tom Brady said.

WrestleMania has featured NFL players since 1986. The Philadelphia Eagles were involved in many aspects of WrestleMania XL, including the actual show, as players Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson helped The LWO defeat Legado del Fantasma. Eagles cheerleaders were also involved both nights.

Updated lineups for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment is now a week from its 41st annual WrestleMania event. Below are the updated lineups:

Night One

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi; Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano; Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day; United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu; WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair; World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso; Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

Night Two

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul; Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest; Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley; Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio; Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley; Main Event: Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena.

Officials have confirmed a start time of 7 pm ET for both nights. The Countdown to WrestleMania pre-shows are set to begin at 5 pm ET on Saturday and Sunday.

