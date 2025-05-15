Major name could drastically alter Paul Heyman's group, says WWE veteran

Paul Heyman's new alliance on WWE RAW has the potential to change the promotion's landscape in the coming months. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer stated he would love to see Gunther involved with the group, as The Ring General could change the course of the faction's future.

Gunther has established himself as one of the best villains in the industry with his amazing character work and dominant in-ring performances on the Stamford-based promotion's main roster. However, The Ring General took a step back when he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said he would love to see Gunther alongside Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW. Apart from adding more heat to the group, the ECW legend stated that The Ring General's involvement could lead to the faction turning face in the future.

"I would be so happy if Gunther were involved because Gunther would add heat to this group because this group can get over as a babyface. Gunther's my last heel; he's especially my last heel on RAW, except for Logan Paul and Finn Balor," Dreamer said. [From 06:06 to 06:23]

Tommy Dreamer thinks a major WWE name may align with Paul Heyman

Sami Zayn spent a year with the OG Bloodline and re-established himself as a major player in the Stamford-based promotion. After exiting The Bloodline saga, Zayn has been trying to find his footing on Monday Night RAW as he aims to capture a world championship.

In the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer said that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion would eventually turn on CM Punk and Jey Uso and align himself with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Moreover, the veteran thinks the seeds have already been planted for the turn.

"I think Sami Zayn is going to turn, and I just have it in my gut, and another thing that I keep seeing is Sami is always giving looks, and if you go back and watch, Sami has a chair, and each week he's behind the group, and it just reminds me of that whole turning of The Shield," Dreamer said.

Meanwhile, the Honorary Uce is set to team up with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida later this month.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

