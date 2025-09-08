Major name refuses to compete on WWE show; replacement seemingly revealed

WWE seemingly made a mistake for their upcoming show, with one major name explaining why he's not going to be a part of the event. The biggest wrestling company in the world already has a replacement in place, but they might need to make a minor tweak. Worlds Collide is scheduled for September 12 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the matches is the Lucha Showcase eight-man tag team match featuring La Parka, Mascarita Sagrada, Niño Hamburguesa, and Octagón Jr. going up against Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado and Mini Abismo Negro. In the hype video for the event uploaded on the WWE Español account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the graphics team used the wrong image for La Parka. It was the original La Parka in WCW before changing his name to L.A. Park. Here's the graphic that has caused a stir among fans online:Lucha Showcase eight-man tag team match at Worlds Collide. (Photo: @wweespanol on X)L.A. Park's real name is Adolfo Tapia Ibarra, and he confirmed that it was his image on the graphics for Worlds Collide. He commented on the issue on X, saying that WWE is putting him up there to confuse fans, while also refusing to go to the event. &quot;You already know how they always put me up there to confuse people, but it's not me, well, the one in the image is me, but I'm not going to go,&quot; Ibarra tweeted in Spanish. adolfo tapia ibarra @laparktapiaLINKI prefer to fight for my Mexican people than to return to a large company in the United States. I'm staying here in Mexico.For those wondering if the original La Parka is saying the truth, here's his official image from WWE.com. La Parka's profile image. (Photo: WWE.com)While the body is different, the head appears to be the same as in the graphic. As for who will be wrestling as La Parka at Worlds Collide, he's the third reiteration of the character portrayed by Brazo de Oro Jr.The La Parka lore in pro wrestling is quite interesting since the original La Parka had to change his name to L.A. Park due to a dispute with AAA in the early 2000s. The second La Parka was the one who passed away on January 11, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a match back in October the previous year. WWE Worlds Collide match cardIn addition to the Lucha Showcase eight-man tag team match, the card for Worlds Collide this Friday is stacked. Here's the rest of the match card for the Las Vegas event: Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. The New Day for the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Faby Apache vs. Natalya for the No. 1 contendership of the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez vs. Mr. Iguana and Lola ViceEl Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. JD McDonagh in a Fatal 4-Way for the AAA Latin American Championship.El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship.