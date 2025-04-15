Major names to turn heel at WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE star, and create a faction with The Rock and John Cena

The Rock and John Cena changed the landscape of WWE in Toronto when they blindsided Cody Rhodes. Matt Camp believes Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins would also turn heel at WrestleMania 41 to create a corporate alliance.
Seth Rollins has become obsessed with taking down CM Punk and Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch has been away from the Stamford-based promotion, and there's no clue when she might return to wrestling.
On Busted Open, the former WWE star said Seth Rollins has begun feeling underappreciated by the audience, which might lead him to ally with The Rock and John Cena. Camp felt adding Becky Lynch to the potential faction would be the perfect way to bring her back into the mix.
"Maybe, Seth Rollins feels underappreciated. Maybe, John Cena looks at that and goes, I know what you did, I watched you, I wrestled you. What if there's one other person that you can add to that mix because we've got to make this a megagroup? What if that's the way to bring Becky Lynch back into the fold?" Camp said. (From 12:44 to 13:05)
Becky Lynch recently addressed her WWE status and Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 41
Last year, Becky Lynch lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan and later lost a rematch inside a steel cage for the title before she went on hiatus. The Man's WWE status has been up in the air for a while, and there's no timetable for her in-ring return.
Earlier this month, she was doing improv, and a question regarding her WWE future came up. The multi-time Women's Champion said she was not wrestling anymore. However, she asked people to tune in to WrestleMania 41, as her husband was on the show's match card.
"It's WrestleMania season, isn't it now? I'm not wrestling anymore. Aww (...) Maybe one day, but not now. Thank you very much. But my husband is!"
This could be a tease of what the power couple has in store for fans at the event in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see when The Man returns to WWE.
