Major names to turn heel at WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE star, and create a faction with The Rock and John Cena

The Rock and John Cena changed the landscape of WWE in Toronto when they blindsided Cody Rhodes. Matt Camp believes Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins would also turn heel at WrestleMania 41 to create a corporate alliance.

Ad

Seth Rollins has become obsessed with taking down CM Punk and Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch has been away from the Stamford-based promotion, and there's no clue when she might return to wrestling.

On Busted Open, the former WWE star said Seth Rollins has begun feeling underappreciated by the audience, which might lead him to ally with The Rock and John Cena. Camp felt adding Becky Lynch to the potential faction would be the perfect way to bring her back into the mix.

Ad

Trending

"Maybe, Seth Rollins feels underappreciated. Maybe, John Cena looks at that and goes, I know what you did, I watched you, I wrestled you. What if there's one other person that you can add to that mix because we've got to make this a megagroup? What if that's the way to bring Becky Lynch back into the fold?" Camp said. (From 12:44 to 13:05)

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Becky Lynch recently addressed her WWE status and Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 41

Last year, Becky Lynch lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan and later lost a rematch inside a steel cage for the title before she went on hiatus. The Man's WWE status has been up in the air for a while, and there's no timetable for her in-ring return.

Ad

Earlier this month, she was doing improv, and a question regarding her WWE future came up. The multi-time Women's Champion said she was not wrestling anymore. However, she asked people to tune in to WrestleMania 41, as her husband was on the show's match card.

"It's WrestleMania season, isn't it now? I'm not wrestling anymore. Aww (...) Maybe one day, but not now. Thank you very much. But my husband is!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This could be a tease of what the power couple has in store for fans at the event in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see when The Man returns to WWE.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More