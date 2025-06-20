Major Natalya announcement made ahead of WWE SmackDown

A major announcement regarding Natalya was made ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Natalya took to social media ahead of tonight's show to reveal a major announcement. The veteran will be in action for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion on June 28. The former champion will be performing at Reality of Wrestling's Glory 4 show later this month in Texas City, Texas.

"Booker, by all means walk your chosen one to the ring when NATTIE gets to Texas. As long as you’re prepared to carry her back out again. @TheOfficialROW | JUNE 28," she wrote.

The popular star is currently in a tag team with Maxxine Dupri, known as The Dungeon Dolls on RAW. She competed in a Money in the Bank qualifying match last month on the red brand but came up short. Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and can cash in for a title shot at any moment within the next year.

Natalya wants to train with a former WWE star

WWE RAW star Natalya recently shared that she offered to train with Paige in the Hart Dungeon.

Paige departed WWE in 2022 and spent a few years competing as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. The former Divas Champion exited AEW earlier this year and is currently a free agent.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya shared that she had been speaking with Paige and offered to help her train. The 43-year-old noted that she would love the opportunity to get in the ring with Paige.

"Well I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I am really excited about her coming down...I told Paige, I was like you know, if you bring your heart and you bring you know your work ethic and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her. " [3:12 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former Women's Tag Team Champion moving forward.

