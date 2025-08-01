Major problem pointed out about WWE star Logan Paul's recent segment (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently had an interesting segment with one of his SummerSlam opponents, Jelly Roll. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has called out an issue he had with the moment.

In the segment, Logan appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show to confront Jelly Roll. After a rather strong slap to the Grammy nominee, the Maverick saw the tables turn on him as Jelly Roll chokeslammed him through the table. This set up a tag team match for SummerSlam, where the musician will team up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that the Jimmy Kimmel show itself did not have enough viewers to effectively advertise the match. He said:

"My take's gonna p*ss people off but that's okay. I do that for a living. I understand it, I get it. Huge publicity, even though, let's be clear. Nobody watches late night television anymore. This is not Leno. This is not Carson, this is not Letterman. Nobody watches late night television." [1:38 onwards]

The WWE veteran also compared the segment to a Jerry Lawler segment

According to Vince Russo, Jelly Roll should not have chokeslammed Logan Paul on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Speaking on BroDown, Russo explained how it sent the wrong message that anybody could overpower professional WWE wrestlers. He said:

"This is the problem that I have with it because what what what message are you putting out there? The message you're putting out is anybody can be a professional wrestler. This would have been the equivalent of when Letterman had Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufman on. This would have been the equivalent of Andy Kaufman slapping the s** t out of Jerry Lawler. No, that's not what happened. Jerry Lawler slapped the s**t out of Andy Kaufman. And that's what should have happened here. Jelly Roll should have went through the table," Russo said. [32:37 onwards]

It remains to be seen how the match will pan out at WWE SummerSlam.

