Major Sami Zayn grudge match announced for WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn will wrestle a long-standing rival one more time on Monday Night RAW. The red brand's General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement earlier today.

Last week on RAW, The Great Liberator teamed up with Penta to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Unfortunately, Zayn entered the bout at a massive disadvantage, as he was attacked backstage by Karrion Kross earlier that night. The heels used it in their favor, targeting Sami's damaged ribs, and despite the latter's valiant efforts, Breakker pinned him following a devastating spear.

Earlier today, WWE posted a video on X featuring Adam Pearce. The GM announced several upcoming matches, including Sami vs. Bron for RAW. He billed the contest as a rematch of their bout at SummerSlam 2024.

"In a rematch from SummerSlam, Sami Zayn, one-on-one with Bron Breakker," he said. [From 0:30 to 0:36]

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

For the unversed, Breakker challenged Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year. Bron made short work of his more experienced opponent and defeated him in under six minutes to win his first title on the main roster.

Wrestling veteran shares honest opinion on Sami Zayn's booking

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently revealed that he was not thrilled with how the promotion booked Sami's loss last week on RAW.

Speaking on last week's edition of Legion of RAW, the veteran stated that someone backstage must have a liking for Zayn. He criticized WWE for having Kross attack Sami backstage to justify the latter's defeat in the main event.

"Somebody in creative, literally, has to be in love with Sami Zayn. I'm talking about, like, literally in love. You literally have to have Kross attack Sami Zayn, who's not even in this match, because we gotta give Sami Zayn an excuse to why he's gonna lose? Like, bro, how about he's gonna lose because he doesn't look like a wrestler? Like, let's start there, bro. How about he's gonna lose because he looks like he should be doing landscape someplace? But somebody back there actually feels we gotta have Kross attack him so Sami will have an excuse to lose the match," he said.

You can check out the conversation below:

Sami is currently involved in multiple rivalries simultaneously. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for the RAW superstar.

