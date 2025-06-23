Major Sami Zayn heel turn tease dropped ahead of WWE RAW

A potential Sami Zayn heel turn tease was dropped ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Karrion Kross has been trying to convince Sami Zayn to do whatever it takes to get ahead in recent weeks on RAW. Zayn hasn't listened to the former NXT Champion, and Kross took to social media today to mock him.

Kross shared a video of Zayn claiming he was capable of becoming World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a clip of him getting hit with an RKO on WWE SmackDown, potentially hinting that Sami may realize he needs to turn heel soon. You can check out Kross' message in the Instagram post below.

Trending

"What a great speech. 🗑️," he wrote.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Sami Zayn battled Randy Orton in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament but came up short. The winner of the match between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE RAW will face The Viper in the finals of the KOTR tourney at Night of Champions this weekend.

Vince Russo believes Karrion Kross could manipulate Sami Zayn into becoming a heel on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Karrion Kross may be able to turn Sami Zayn heel on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that Kross might be able to convince Zayn to turn heel for the first time since he was a member of The Bloodline. The veteran suggested that Kross should have threatened to reveal something that proved Zayn had bad intentions during the storyline.

"I'm just so confused by the Kross stuff cause they keep doing this with so many people and it goes nowhere. It just goes [that] he's telling Sam Zayn you're a bad boy like the rest of us, you're not a good guy. If you're going to say you're a bad boy just like the rest of us, then say I have something on you. That's the hook, bro. 'I've got something on Sami Zayn, and when it comes out, his career is going to be [done]' Give me something like that. Not just telling him, 'Bro, I know you're a bad bad boy.' All of us are bad boys," Russo said. [From 28:42 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Zayn after the former Intercontinental Champion was eliminated from the King of the Ring tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!