Major star confirms WWE end is near; addresses in-ring future

WWE is set to end the year in Washington, with John Cena's last-ever match in his final premium live event as a performer, but more legends are set to retire in the coming months and years. The name in question is CM Punk, who confirmed that the end is near for him as a performer, similar to his peers.

In November 2023, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run under the new regime. The new backstage atmosphere and regime provided The Second City Saint a home that he had always longed for in the industry under the old regime.

However, the 46-year-old RAW star is aware that Father Time remains undefeated, and like his peers in the industry, John Cena and AJ Styles, he will retire in the coming years. In a video uploaded on WWE's YouTube channel, the two-time Mr. Money in the Bank contract winner reflected on his time in Australia and Japan.

During this, the WWE Men's Triple Crown Champion stated that he knows the end of his career is near, and it'll happen sooner than he expects. Moreover, the multi-time WWE World Champion addressed his in-ring future and stated that he would like to continue until the wheels fall off and wants to celebrate those who are planning to leave soon.

"So, I'm standing here, you know, towards the end of my career, and you know, John Cena's hanging it up, and AJ Styles says he's going to retire next year, and I don't know how long I've got. I'm going to go until the wheels fall off, and I just know that that's sooner rather than later. So, it's important that I think, for all of us, not just myself, to celebrate all the wrestlers as they, you know, retire," Punk said.

CM Punk will compete at WWE SNME

CM Punk had a liking towards the World Heavyweight Championship in the Stamford-based promotion, as this was his first world title in the big leagues. Later, he had an intense storyline with Jeff Hardy for the same title, which elevated him into a main event star in the company.

After he returned to WWE in November 2023, The Second City Saint found a way back in the title scene and entered a feud with Gunther in 2025. The two went all out, and the Men's Triple Crown Champion won the new version of the title at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

Unfortunately, The Vision's Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and ended Punk's reign within a few minutes. With The Visionary no longer in the picture, Punk earned a shot at the vacant title and will face Jey Uso for the gold in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Saturday Night's Main Event.

