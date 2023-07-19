Major star to decide his future next week; rumored to take an indefinite hiatus from WWE

The future of one of WWE's most promising young stars hangs in the balance, with next week's episode of NXT set to confirm what's next for him. It will be interesting to see what Gable Steveson will do, having only recently made his debut as a regular character.

The company has confirmed that the Olympic gold medalist will make a decision on his future next Tuesday on NXT. This comes after he addressed the situation last week, stating his many options. Check out what he said:

"About the future of Gable Steveson, a national title, the Olympics? There’s just so much to think about, but I love being here, too. I don’t know. There’s a lot to think about," Steveson said.

The 23-year-old was involved in the NXT Underground Match a couple of weeks ago, which saw Eddie Thorpe defeat his real-life brother, Damon Kemp. Steveson got physical, too, dishing out a few suplexes after the match.

Gable Steveson will make his decision next week.

Next week will provide answers on his immediate future, which looks to be away from WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gable Steveson will take a break from NXT to train for the UWW Championship in Serbia this September.

It remains to be seen if the NXT prospect returns to compete in the NCAA, as he still has one year of eligibility. Meanwhile, Steveson also has the 2024 Olympics on his mind.

Gable Steveson's WWE main roster appearances

In case you forgot, Gable Steveson was drafted to RAW in October 2021 but didn't appear on the red brand. The star athlete was at WrestleMania 38, where he got involved in the action. Steveson suplexed Chad Gable before celebrating with RK-Bro and The Street Profits.

He also appeared on a December 2022 episode of SmackDown alongside fellow Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. The two sprayed Alpha Academy with milk as the WWE Hall of Famer brought back his iconic milk truck.

Do you think Gable Steveson will ever wrestle a match in WWE? Let us know your thought in the comment section below!