Why is the "next Brock Lesnar" reportedly taking a break from WWE despite debuting recently? Likely reason

Since signing with WWE after his heroic gold medal win at the Olympics, Gable Steveson has been tipped to be the next Brock Lesnar. Like Lesnar, Steveson too wrestled for the University of Minnesota and has a tremendous amateur wrestling background.

This background of Steveson helped him transition well to professional wrestling. However, his growth in the industry will have to wait as Steveson is reportedly going to take a break from WWE. This development comes right after Steveson made his NXT debut recently.

The reason behind Steveson's break is his aspirations in amateur wrestling. As per the reports, the 23-year-old is eyeing the UWW Championship that will take place in Serbia in September this year. Steveson will be taking a break to train for the competition.

The Olympic gold medalist has already secured a spot in the UWW World Championship after beating Mason Parris in June. In recent weeks, Steveson regularly appeared on NXT. It will be interesting to see how this reported break affects the career of the 23-year-old.

On the other hand, Brock Lesnar returned this week on RAW

WWE fans were treated to an amazing show and an equally amazing moment when Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE for the first time since Night of Champions. During a promo between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Lesnar made his return.

Upon hearing his music play, fans could see the anger on the face of Rhodes, who did not allow Lesnar to complete his entrance. The American Nightmare rushed to attack Lesnar, and the duo eventually brought the action into the ring. However, unlike most times, Brock Lesnar was left red-faced this time.

While The Beast Incarnate had Rhodes set up for an F5, The American Nightmare managed to escape. Rhodes then hit Lesnar with his famous Cody Cutter, which forced Lesnar to retreat. This was an unusual sight for Lesnar fans, who are used to seeing him dominating his opponents.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes might have their trilogy at SummerSlam

As of now, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have faced each other in the ring twice. At Backlash, Rhodes drew first blood when he defeated Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate avenged his loss at Night of Champions when he beat Cody Rhodes.

Considering how their rivalry has evolved, it would only make sense for them to have their trilogy at SummerSlam. While nothing is official yet, there are heavy speculations that the WWE Universe will watch these two collide at this summer's biggest party.

If that happens, Cody Rhodes could be the favorite to win, considering he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns. Lesnar, on the other hand, can't challenge Reigns, and hence, it won't be a surprise to see him lose in what could be his second consecutive SummerSlam loss.

