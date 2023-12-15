Eddie Edwards has officially signed a new deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

Since joining the company in 2014, Edwards has been a pivotal figure for TNA, securing two world championship reigns during his tenure. Now, approaching the expiration of his current contract in February next year, he has opted to sign a new deal with the promotion.

The 39-year-old star recently expressed his joy on Twitter regarding re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling. He emphasized that it will remain his home as long as he can wrestle.

"Happy and proud to continue being a part of @IMPACTWRESTLING/TNA. This has been and will continue to be my home as long as I am able to do this. Amazing product. And more importantly. We have an amazing locker room with people who truly care about each other. Thank you," Edwards wrote.

Check out Eddie Edwards' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Eddie Edwards talks about re-signing with Impact Wrestling

Eddie Edwards recently spoke about his decision to prolong his stay with the Nashville-based promotion.

In an interview with PWInsider, Edwards disclosed re-signing was an easy decision, referring to it as a 'no-brainer.' His affection for the company was widely known among his inner circle, making the choice unsurprising.

Additionally, he conveyed his excitement about TNA's return, expressing his happiness at being involved in this revival:

“I don’t think it’s much of a surprise. don’t think my fans and friends are very much surprised that I’m sticking around. Because everybody knows, how I feel about this company. I think especially right now with the momentum that we have with TNA coming back and all that excitement. For me, it was a no-brainer and I’m very happy to be here and continue being here as long as I’m able to." [H/T PWInsider]

The former IMPACT World Champion's most recent appearance was at the 'Final Resolution 2023' pay-per-view. He participated in a tag team bout alongside Brian Myers, challenging Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Tag Team Championship.

What was your reaction to Eddie Edwards re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.