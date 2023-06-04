Major star wants to make an in-ring WWE return after 11 years, but legend does not want him ending up like Ric Flair (Exclusive)

A superstar can be away from the WWE ring for extended periods of time, but the longing to compete sometimes never disappears. Hulk Hogan's recent comments about wanting a retirement match were discussed on The Wrestling Time Machine, and Bill Apter revealed he did not want to see The Hulkster follow in Ric Flair's footsteps.

Promoted as "Ric Flair's Last Match," The Nature Boy returned to the ring last year for a tag team contest. Unsurprisingly enough, several viewers felt uncomfortable watching him struggle to roll back the clock at his advanced age.

Hulk Hogan, who has not wrestled since 2012, revealed that he wants one final bout and would love for it to happen at WWE WrestleMania. While the Hulkamanics wouldn't be against the proposal, Bill Apter said that he did not want to see Hogan put on a performance like Ric Flair.

Apter is a massive admirer of Hulk Hogan and wants to remember the Hall of Famer for how he was in his prime - a larger-than-life personality who was involved in some of the most iconic moments in wrestling and WWE history.

The long-time journalist explained:

"I don't want to see the Hulk Hogan that might be a carbon copy, hopefully of not what Ric Flair did in his last match. That's not the Hogan I want to remember. I want to remember the red and yellow. I want to remember the nWo. I want to remember Hogan the way he was in the ring during his prime days, and even when he started to slide a little bit, it wasn't horribly bad." [3:38 - 4:07]

Teddy Long discussed Hulk Hogan's recurring back injuries and why he did not have high hopes about Hulk's potential in-ring return.

Long also noted multiple examples where wrestlers have made comebacks despite doctors advising them against doing so and didn't rule it out in Hulk's case.

"You take Kurt Angle and Edge, two guys that were certainly told by their doctors, you know, do not get back in the ring, and you see what they did. Both of them are back in the ring. So, that's what I say; you never know what these guys are going to do, but." [4:42 - 5:00]

Bill Apter on WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's physical condition

A glance at the WWE legend's Instagram profile proves he has kept himself in phenomenal shape despite his back surgeries over the past few years.

Hulk Hogan regularly hits the gym and maintains his massive biceps; however, working a proper match takes more than routine workouts.

Bill Apter gave Hogan props for looking "marvelous" but added that he does not need to wrestle again, all things considered. The legendary journalist also stated that Steve Austin, the man Hogan wishes to face, also does not financially require to lace up his wrestling boots again. However, that lure to compete is always there.

Apter continued:

"The current situation with Hulk Hogan, and I understand he's working out and everything, and he looks marvelous, I don't want to see that. Unless, you know, you get a promoter like Conrad Thompson that got Flair got into the ring to do something. Stone Cold, I just think, like Teddy said, he is set financially for life, but there is always, even though you've said you're not going to do it again, there is always that lure, and that's the bottom line." [4:08 - 4:40]

