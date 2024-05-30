Major star will sign with WWE after leaving AEW, says veteran, but not as a full-time superstar

Several former AEW stars have joined WWE after their contracts expired with Tony Khan's promotion. A former superstar now believes another ex-AEW star might sign with the Stamford-based company after recently becoming a free agent.

The star in question is WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. The 52-year-old retired from in-ring competition in 2018. Three years later, he left the Stamford-based promotion to join AEW as a color commentator and a coach.

Henry recently announced that he was not renewing his contract, which expired on May 28. Wrestling veteran, René Duprée addressed Henry's future on his Cafe de René podcast, claiming the former could sign with WWE.

The former Tag Team Champion pointed out that although he doesn't see The World's Strongest Man returning to the Stamford-based company as a full-time superstar, he would in all probability sign a WWE Legends deal with the promotion.

"[Do you see him making his way to WWE or do you think he's just gonna concentrate on his Busted Open Radio with Bully Ray?] Busted Open Radio.... Not saying he won't sign a Legends deal... I can see him 100% signing a Legends deal. But as far as being on the road working full-time, I don't see that," he said. [40:17 - 40:37]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

René Duprée disclosed why he will never sign a WWE Legends deal

The former member of La Resistance previously addressed the possibility of him signing a Legends contract over a decade and a half since leaving the Stamford-based company.

René Duprée disclosed on his Cafe de René podcast that he was not convinced with the amount of money he would get paid to sign the Legends deal, claiming it was "not enough money to f***ing tell me what to do".

"Sly was on here and I think he explained exactly what a Legends contract is. It's $10,000 one-time payment and that gives them control over you where they can stop you from doing things if they so wish to. And if they call you, you can potentially make more. Let's just say without sounding braggadocious I make, now that my father passed away and he left me the family business... [you're doing all right?] Yeah, I don't, that's not enough money to f***ing tell me what to do, let's just put it that way," he said.

With Mark Henry's Busted Open Radio co-host Bully Ray is reportedly under a Legends deal, and it would be interesting to see if The World's Strongest Man would follow in his footsteps as Duprée predicted.

What role do you think Mark Henry should play if he returns to WWE? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

