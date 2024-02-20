Major update on Vince McMahon ongoing investigation

There has been another update on the allegations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The 78-year-old stepped down from TKO Group Holdings ahead of the Royal Rumble last month.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant has accused Vince McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis of sex trafficking her during her time with the company. Laurinaitis has come out against Vince McMahon and claimed that the former CEO was in control of him.

The allegations against Mr. McMahon are serious, and now a law firm in Chicago is reaching out to see if any more victims are looking to come forward. The Chicago law firm Pintas & Mullins has launched the website "WWEsettlements" with the following message:

"If you were sexually assaulted, made to feel uncomfortable, or witnessed sexual abuse by Vince McMahon or anyone from WWE/UFC, you may be entitled to significant compensation."

WWE Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on the allegations against Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE as Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare emerged victorious in this year's Royal Rumble and is set to face Roman Reigns once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking at the press conference following Royal Rumble 2024, the 38-year-old was asked to comment on the allegations against McMahon. Rhodes noted that there is a dark cloud over the promotion at the moment and that the locker room is very close backstage.

"As far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out and reading the same things as you guys. It set a dark cloud certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan and the board took it very seriously, acted immediately. Looking at the future, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere is a basic tenet of this crew from a roster standpoint is very family. Never seen anything like this. Most of the time wrestling locker room are fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based and perhaps that's the ingredient."

The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the accusations against Mr. McMahon. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former CEO moving forward.

