Big update on ticket sales for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules is already on the verge of selling out.

According to Wrestle Tix on Patreon, the company has sold 10,032 of a possible 11,186 tickets for Extreme Rules. The premium live event will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 8th. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently not advertised for the event.

It was also recently reported that tickets sold fast for Survivor Series in November. The WWE Universe has responded very positively to the product since Triple H took over as Head of Creative.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

patreon.com/posts/wwe-extr… WWE Extreme Rules [Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA] update WWE Extreme Rules [Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA] updatepatreon.com/posts/wwe-extr…

SummerSlam in Nashville was seen as a massive success for the company and they are reportedly considering a return to Nissan Stadium next year.

What has happened in WWE since Triple H took over creative?

Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as WWE CEO in late July. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as the company's new co-CEOs. John Laurinaitis was dismissed as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, and The Game was announced as his replacement. He was then named Head of Creative for the promotion as well.

While the 53-year-old may not be able to compete in the ring anymore, his influence in the wrestling industry has never been stronger. The 14-time world champion has already brought back several wrestlers that were released during the previous administration.

Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have all made their returns to the company after being released from their contracts. Johnny Gargano spent nine months as a free agent but opted to return to the company last Monday on RAW.

The shows have also featured more time spent inside the ring. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported that RAW and SmackDown have seen an increase of as much as 10-15 minutes of wrestling per hour.

Triple H has seemingly also placed an emphasis on chaos. Monday's episode of RAW opened with the cameraman sprinting backstage to capture a brawl between Seth Rollins and Riddle ahead of their battle at Clash at the Castle.

After a few appearances on the red brand, Dexter Lumis made his presence felt by kidnapping The Miz on Monday's show. Most have enjoyed the changes so far, with even AEW's Matt Hardy referring to the current product as "refreshing."

Chris Henrique @ChrisHenrique This Dexter Lumis angle has been phenomenal, it’s so refreshing watching WWE right now.



This Dexter Lumis angle has been phenomenal, it’s so refreshing watching WWE right now. https://t.co/bA1V92viZ3

It will be interesting to see if Triple H can maintain fan interest in the product moving forward. Monday's episode of RAW attracted over two million viewers.

Are you enjoying the WWE product more as of late? What other changes would you like to see in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell