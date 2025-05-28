Major update on WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia

WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue their lucrative relationship next month with the 11th Night of Champions. The second SmackDown episode in Saudi history will also take place. WWE officials are finalizing plans for the big event, but a breaking update from the kingdom has added to the excitement.

John Cena was the first Superstar announced for World Wrestling Entertainment's return to Saudi Arabia. The Undisputed Champion is the only one featured on the Night of Champions promotional poster, and today, it was revealed that Cena is scheduled to wrestle his final match in the country. He's also booked for the go-home SmackDown, taking place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh as well.

Heel Cena and the rest of the WWE roster are set to perform in front of more than 26,000 fans at Night of Champions XI as tickets quickly sold out today. RSN's Steve Carrier adds that tickets to the PLE were all sold within three hours today after Webook put them on sale. Night of Champions will mark WWE's debut at Kingdom Arena, which has a capacity of just under 27,000. Tickets were available at six price points, ranging from around $19 to $187.

The company's first Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia took place on May 27, 2023. Local media reported that 13,000 fans were at the Super Dome in Jeddah that night.

Updated WWE special events schedule for this year

World Wrestling Entertainment is approaching the halfway mark of this year, but there are several high-profile events on the confirmed schedule. Below is an updated look at the lineup:

June 7: NXT-AAA Worlds Collide in Inglewood, CA

June 7: Money in the Bank in Inglewood, CA

June 28: Night of Champions in Riyadh, KSA

July 12: The Great American Bash in Atlanta, GA

July 12: Saturday Night's Main Event 40 in Atlanta, GA

July 13: Evolution in Atlanta, GA

August 2 and 3: SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ

August 31: Clash in Paris, France

October 11: Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia

November 29: Survivor Series in San Diego, CA

WWE also has the following events confirmed for 2026: Royal Rumble from Riyadh in January, WrestleMania 42 in April from a location to be announced, SummerSlam on August 1 and 2 from Minneapolis, and Money in the Bank on August 29 from New Orleans.

