Major WWE faction reunites after 11 years following RAW

A legendary WWE faction reunited after eleven years following this week's episode of RAW. Last night's episode of RAW aired live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare hasn't been seen since McIntyre brutally attacked him last month on the blue brand.Following last night's episode of RAW, McIntyre took to social media to reveal that he had reunited with his 3MB (Three Man Band) stablemates over a decade after they disbanded. He shared a picture with former WWE stars Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater, and you can check it out in his post below.&quot;It happened again,&quot; he wrote.Heath Slater spent fourteen years in the promotion before his departure in 2020. Jinder Mahal was let go by the promotion last year and currently performs on the independent wrestling scene.Triple H provided an update on Cody Rhodes' status today while he was on The Pat McAfee Show. The King of Kings revealed that Rhodes will be at Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana.Vince Russo reveals why Drew McIntyre is one of his favorite WWE starsFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently detailed why Drew McIntyre was one of his favorite performers on the roster.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo explained why he was a fan of the former World Heavyweight Champion. The legend noted that McIntyre managed to get heat from the crowd without having to take shots at them.&quot;One guy looked in the hard camera, cut the promo straight away, never mentioned Dublin, or Ireland once, and he is a heel. And that was Drew McIntyre. So, when I tell you McIntyre is one of my favorites, that's why. Drew did not have to go out there and use Dublin and leprechauns, and drunks to get over with his promo. And I think Drew purposely didn't go there because everybody else was going there. That's why I love Drew McIntyre,&quot; Russo said.Justin Valentine 🎙️ @JVAroundTheRingLINKReuniting with 3MB and finding out when Cody Rhodes will be back. What a day for Drew McIntyre.It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Rhodes and McIntyre in the weeks ahead.