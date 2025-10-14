  • home icon
  Major WWE Legend confirms retirement; Zoey Stark reacts

Major WWE Legend confirms retirement; Zoey Stark reacts

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:05 GMT
The star has retired (Credit: WWE.com)

A major WWE legend has now confirmed that he has retired. Now, former star Zoey Stark has reacted to it.

At TNA Bound for Glory, two of the most legendary WWE careers came to an end. Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, the extreme "brother" tag team, brought an end to their careers. They wrestled The Hardys in a match for the NXT Tag Team and TNA Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, they lost, and the Hardys walked away with the major win once again, continuing what has been a massive year for them. After the match, the two stars handed the Hardys their boots, making it official that they had retired from in-ring action once and for all.

After the match was done, Bully Ray took to his social media to post a picture of the two of them leaving at the same time. He said thank you and confirmed that it was the end, leaving no doubt as to the retirement. Team 3D is no longer active in the ring. Zoey Stark responded to it and thanked him for everything that he had done in the ring.

"Thank you," she wrote.
Jeff Hardy was in tears after the match against the two WWE legends

The retirement was a sad affair and left Jeff Hardy in tears, as the two teams had been bound together for most of their careers. They featured in some of the most iconic tag team bouts, spanning from WWE to TNA.

Now, the Dudleys are done and will no longer wrestle. As for the Hardys, they are on the run of a lifetime, and while it seems to be a retirement tour of sorts, it could be a while yet before they finally hang up their boots. The two stars have been putting on classics repeatedly so far this year.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
