Major WWE legends announced for upcoming Hall of Fame induction

To be a WWE Legend means a pro wrestler has led a Hall of Fame-worthy career, often in and out of the ring. Several top names have just been revealed for the Class of 2024 at an upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremony. One of Sportskeeda Wrestling's own will also be honored.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is located on the mezzanine level of the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and also features a museum. The registered 501-c(3) non-profit organization was founded in December 2019 by six partners after the NY State Board of Regents approved a provisional charter for the Hall and the NY State Department of Education charters them as a museum. The inaugural IPWHF class was named in 2021.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter will host the IPWHF's 2024 induction ceremony on Sunday, October 13, along with Mac Davis. The legendary pro wrestling journalist will also be honored that night with the IPWHF's Excelsior Award.

The 2024 IPWHF Hall of Fame Class is set to feature several big names who are also WWE Hall of Famers. The two top names are Kurt Angle and the late great Dusty Rhodes. Harley Race and Jack Brisco will also be posthumously inducted.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame's 2024 Class does not include the award winners revealed below. It also includes lucha legend El Santo and German-American legend Ad Santel.

IPWHF has inducted 52 pro wrestlers since 2021, not including this year's inductees. The inaugural class was the largest with 24, featuring names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, Rikidōzan, Frank Gotch, and Danny Hodge. 13 stars were inducted in 2022, including Steve Austin, Dory Funk Jr., Karl Gotch, and Mildred Burke. IPWHF inducted 15 names in 2023, including Bret Hart, The Great Muta, June Byers, and Mitsuharu Misawa.

International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame 2024 Award winners; WWE Legends inducted

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame will honor its 2024 Class on Sunday, October 13. That day, Tommy Fierro will host his 80s Wrestling Con, featuring numerous WWE Hall of Famers and Legends, in Albany, NY, at the MVP Arena.

The IPWHOF and its museum are located on the mezzanine level of the arena. A dinner and induction ceremony will be held later that night at the nearby Desmond Hotel.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter is receiving the IPWHF's Excelsior Award. Sportskeeda's very own is also hosting the ceremony with Mack Davis. Andy Kaufman, who WWE inducted in its 2023 Class, was posthumously honored with the award in 2021, Anthony DiPippo received it in 2022, and Dave LaGreca last year.

The Rocky Johnson Medal of Mettle will be presented to a wrestling fan, Korey Wise of the Central Park 5. Drew Hale was the 2021 recipient, while Azaliah Farkas was honored in 2022 and Joe Defino in 2023.

Longtime promoter/wrestler Angelo Savoldi will be posthumously honored with IPWHF's Trailblazer Award this year. Former WWE referee Rita Chatterton received the award in 2021, while Dan Severn was honored in 2022. Jeff Jarrett's mother, Christine "Teeny" Jarrett, was the 2023 recipient.