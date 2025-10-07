Major WWE match involving CM Punk and OG Bloodline member proposed by legend: "It’s got to be coming up" (Exclusive)

Ever since he made his return to WWE, CM Punk has been involved in many high-profile storylines. He has been feuding with Seth Rollins for what seems like forever now and had an incredibly memorable rivalry with Drew McIntyre. He has also had interesting mini-feuds against both John Cena and Gunther.

Punk has even had an interesting equation with the OG Bloodline ever since his WWE return, partnering with the group at Survivor Series WarGames last year before facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match. Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently said that a match between Punk and OG Bloodline member Jey Uso might just be around the corner.

On Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said the animosity between Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso seems to be growing with each passing week. Things started to get heated between them in the buildup to the four-way match at WWE Clash in Paris for Seth's World Heavyweight Championship.

Apter feels that a Triple Threat Match between Knight, Jey, and Punk has to happen soon enough.

"The way that LA Knight stole the pin there, between the three of them, Jey Uso, Punk, and LA Knight, the animosity between the three of them is something that we're gonna deal with down the line. Why they haven't [sic] gotten in a Triple Threat Match with some sort of special rules? It's got to be coming up," Apter said.

LA Knight and CM Punk teamed up to take on The Usos on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The twins suffered a surprising loss in the main event, with Knight stealing the pin, increasing the animosity between all of them. Knight and Punk have both had their issues with OTC1, and it seems like they might be getting into hot water with the man being groomed to become the next Tribal Chief.

