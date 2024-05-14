Major WWE name admits he wants something Dominik Mysterio has

The Judgment Day lost Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio owing to injuries on WWE RAW. However, it still does not change the fact that the former NXT North American Champion remains arguably the biggest heel on the roster.

Dom, 27, has set the bar for any wrestler who wishes to portray a heel. It's hard to match the level of heat the young stalwart manages to generate from the live crowd in every arena he goes to. Apparently, even for veterans like AJ Styles.

Although he returned to the program late last year as a heel, AJ Styles is self-admittedly nowhere close to matching the kind of boos that "Dirty" Dom receives from the fans. The two-time WWE Champion told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about how he wishes to portray himself going forward:

"As bad, ugly, and mean as a heel is supposed to be, I’m going to be that guy," said Styles. "When I step into an arena, I want more boos than Dominik Mysterio. That’s what I’m after. That’s my job, and I want to do it better than anybody."

AJ Styles recently had a standout main event match at Backlash France against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Evidently, the fans are still backing The Phenomenal One even though the latter portrays a heel. Styles, who will turn 47 next month, is still in great shape, puts on excellent contests, and has earned his place in the industry over the years.

AJ Styles was handpicked by Brock Lesnar ahead of major event; WWE was forced to make changes

AJ Styles may not have won the world championship for a third time in the Stamford-based promotion last week, but he will always have a year-long reign under his belt. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently talked about the Survivor Series 2017 headliner between Styles and Brock Lesnar.

According to Meltzer, Lesnar was not interested in facing Mahal and pushed for AJ to be his opponent. So, the company went out of its way, canned the previously announced "Champion vs. Champion" match, and booked Styles to face The Beast instead.

Two weeks prior to the event, The Phenomenal One dethroned Jinder Mahal in the United Kingdom to win his second WWE Championship. The veteran later disclosed that Brock Lesnar was respectful to him.

Following a similar career path in WWE to AJ Styles, New Japan Pro-Wrestling alumni Tama Tonga made his debut last month. Styles broke character to discuss about the newest addition to the SmackDown roster. The latter was immediately plunged into a top storyline involving The Bloodline.

