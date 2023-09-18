Defeating Charlotte Flair is often a massive accomplishment for many WWE stars. Interestingly, The Queen recently lost to one of her famous rivals not once but twice.

On September 16 and 17, Flair went one-on-one against Asuka in Kennewick, Washington, and Boise, Idaho, respectively. The two stars have faced each other in over 30 WWE singles matches thus far.

During both untelevised Live events over the weekend, Asuka emerged as the winner against Flair.

According to Cagematch.net, before this weekend, the last time Asuka defeated Flair in singles competition was during an episode of WWE RAW on May 17, 2021.

Does WWE star Charlotte Flair respect Asuka in real life?

Charlotte Flair and Asuka undoubtedly have a long history with each other. At WWE WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Flair ended the Japanese star's two-and-a-half-year undefeated streak.

Looking back at that moment, Flair has nothing but respect for Asuka. During an episode of RAW Talk in 2020, she said:

"I don't think I've ever had the opportunity to say this, but I really believe when I beat Asuka when she had the [unbeaten] streak, she really cemented my legacy." Charlotte Flair continued, "She put me on the map that night. Asuka had nothing to prove; I had everything to prove. Knowing what it takes to stay on top and be on top and see her consistently be on top, that's why I respect her."

Flair appeared on an episode of Broken Skull Sessions later to elaborate on her WrestleMania showdown with Asuka:

"She [Asuka] had wrestled all over the world and had the longest streak. Having her background from Japan and what she had done, she didn't have anything to prove; I did. I mean, I know it's maybe the wrong way to think about it because here she is coming from NXT, and NXT isn't the main roster, and I was the champion [SmackDown Women's Champion], but that's how I went into the match."

WrestleMania 34 clearly holds significance for Flair, as it was also the first time she fought Asuka one-on-one.

