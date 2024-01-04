Major WWE name planning "epic comeback" in 2024?

One of the biggest WWE names in history has kicked off 2024 by issuing an interesting teaser to his fans.

Hulk Hogan may be the biggest wrestler ever. His career ran from August 1977 to January 2012, with successful runs in WWE, WCW, the AWA, and NJPW, among others. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has not wrestled since the TNA UK tour on January 27, 2012, where he teamed with Sting and James Storm to beat Bully Ray, Kurt Angle, and Robert Roode.

The Hulkster often teases returning, and fans constantly ask him for "one more match," but health issues in recent years have kept him from the ring. However, the nWo Original just took to Instagram to post workout footage, showing how he's building up his legendary "pythons," which were 24 inches in his prime.

Hogan's gym video has a teaser tweet overlaid, which looks to be now-deleted. The message is fueling the rumor mill on a possible in-ring return for the two-time Royal Rumble winner.

"Setbacks are just setups for epic comebacks, brother! Get up, dust yourself off, and prepare to rise as a champion!," he wrote.

The former Mr. America then captioned the post with a message of support and encouragement for all the Hulkamaniacs out there.

"You’re all champions!! Remember each knockdown is a new beginning. Never give up [flexed biceps emoji]," he wrote.

Hogan included a familiar song with the Instagram video. The track playing is "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" by The Jimi Hendrix Experience, which the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion originally used as his entrance theme while running wild on WCW as Hollywood Hogan.

WWE reportedly planning to celebrate Hulkamania

Hulk Hogan initially worked for WWE from November 1979 to March 1981. He then had stops in NJPW, the NWA, and the AWA, but returned to work for Vince McMahon in December 1983 as the face of the company amid major expansion.

Hogan's 1983 return led to the birth of Hulkamania the following year as The Hulkster became one of the, if not the, most famous pro wrestler ever. He defeated The Iron Sheik for the WWE Championship on January, 23, 1984 at Madison Square Garden, and that is the date officially recognized by the company as the birth of Hulkamania.

It was reported today that WWE has plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the biggest run in wrestling history. The Hulkamania 40th anniversary celebration is set to include new collectibles and other pieces of merchandise. An appearance by the six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion is not out of the question, but is not currently planned.

The former Mr. America last appeared on TV for the RAW XXX special in January 2023, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship TV show. Alongside Jimmy Hart, Hogan opened the episode and delivered his signature lines before showing love to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Do you think the company should let Hulk Hogan wrestle again? What are some of your favorite Hulkamania memories? Sound off in the comments below!