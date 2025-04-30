Major WWE name takes a shot at Jey Uso; claims fans started to cheer Main Event Jey all of a sudden

Jey Uso became the face of WWE RAW after winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre took a shot at the new World Heavy-yeet Champion, his fans, and even Roman Reigns.

In 2022, The Bloodline cost Drew McIntyre a major title win in Wales at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Scottish Warrior had multiple matches and segments with the faction, but didn't get his revenge on them for ruining his title match against Roman Reigns. Regardless, he often calls them out for their hypocrisy and points out their past actions and flaws in interviews.

In an interview with High Performance, the two-time WWE and one-time World Heavyweight Champion took shots at Roman Reigns. While talking about The Tribal Chief, he shifted his focus towards Jey Uso and said fans forgave him for everything only because he was making his little hand gesture, and Uso did nothing to turn face in the company.

"A couple of his [Roman Reigns] family members started doing some cool things, like his cousin Jey Uso says a fun word, Yeet, and does a little hand gesture. He didn't do anything particular to turn good. He just started doing that, and people started cheering him up all of a sudden because we're very interactive," McIntyre said. (From 05:03 to 05:17)

Jey Uso could defend his title at WWE Backlash 2025

Earlier this year, Jey Uso became the talk of the town when he eliminated John Cena and won the Men's Royal Rumble match. After the event, he picked Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41, but that didn't sit well with The Ring General.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion pulled out all the stops to make Main Event Jey's life a living hell on WWE RAW. Moreover, he brutalized Jimmy Uso in front of his brother, which only made the challenger angrier. Later, Jey Uso did the unthinkable at WrestleMania 41 when he hit three top rope splashes and a rear naked choke to become the new champion.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Logan Paul made some bold claims and called out Jey Uso. After the champion came out, Uso went off on Paul and eventually hit him with a superkick to close the segment. The duo teased a World Heavyweight Championship match for Backlash in the process.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit High Performance and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

