Major WWE RAW star announced for SmackDown match

A major WWE RAW star is scheduled to be in action on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.Tonight's episode of SmackDown is shaping up to be an exciting show. John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to meet face-to-face ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam 2025 next month. There will also be a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships.Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, it was revealed that Stephanie Vaquer will be squaring off with Alba Fyre tonight in a singles match. Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez will also be in action against Charlotte Flair tonight.Vaquer won the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 this past Sunday night. As a result of the victory, the veteran has earned a title match next month at Clash in Paris.Stephanie Vaquer makes bold claim following major win at WWE EvolutionRAW star Stephanie Vaquer made a bold claim after emerging victorious in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025.The former NXT Women's Champion spoke with Stephanie McMahon in the ring following the match at the PLE, and she thanked every woman who paved the way for today's performers in the past. She also claimed that everyone would remember her name forever.&quot;This is difficult for me, English is not my first language. But wrestling, wrestling is my first language. And I need to say thank you [thanks Stephanie McMahon] and every woman before me and before us, because for that reason, now we can make history. Thank you, every woman made the way for tonight. Evolution is a big show; this experience in my career is amazing. And I promise I will keep working hard because I promise you will remember my name forever,&quot; Stephanie Vaquer said.You can check out Vaquer's comments in the video below:Stephanie Vaquer was called up to the main roster earlier this year and has already made an impact. Only time will tell if she can become champion next month at WWE Clash in Paris.