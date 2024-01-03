Major WWE RAW star set to appear on upcoming episode of SmackDown

A major WWE RAW star is scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner, and there is a ton of buzz surrounding the premium live event. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles are scheduled to battle in a Triple Threat match this Friday on SmackDown to determine Roman Reigns' opponent for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. Rollins is currently not scheduled to defend the title at the Royal Rumble but did have an epic confrontation with CM Punk on a recent episode of red brand.

Punk informed Rollins that he would be entering the Royal Rumble on January 27 and suggested that he might come after The Visionary's title at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins took to social media today to promote his upcoming dates. The World Heavyweight Champion will be appearing on the January 26 edition of SmackDown one day before the Royal Rumble later this month. The appearence will most likely be for a dark match.

"January 2024," he posted.

Vince Russo points out one thing missing from CM Punk and Seth Rollins' promo on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has reacted to the promo between CM Punk and Seth Rollins on the December 11 episode of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that Seth Rollins did not use his signature cackle once during the promo. Russo suggested that Punk might have told the World Heavyweight Champion to keep things serious during their promo last month.

"Did you notice bro, he did not use that ridiculous laugh one time on this promo and I wonder if that had anything to do with Punk saying you know what bro, really, let’s leave the laugh in the back and let’s have a serious promo." [From 17:00 - 17:12]

Seth Rollins has made it known in the past that he is not a fan of Punk and referred to the controversial star as a "cancer." It will be fascinating to see if the two stars wind up battling for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

