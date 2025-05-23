Major WWE rivalry will end at Saturday Night's Main Event, says Aiden English

WWE is set to host its second Saturday Night's Main Event of the year, and the card for the show is almost complete. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks a major rivalry will end at the event with their blow-off match.

Last year, Damian Priest cashed in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 and won the World Heavyweight Championship. In the following months, Priest inadvertently cost McIntyre opportunities, which eventually kick-started a proper feud between the two earlier this year.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, gave his thoughts on the feud and believes the management would go for a 50-50 booking with Priest winning the match in Florida and both stars going their separate ways after the event.

"I think it's a 50-50. I don't know where either one of them goes after this. I think they're done for sure. I think this is their blow-off," English says. (From 13:22 to 13:34)

WWE could add another match for Saturday Night's Main Event

Last year, WWE revived Saturday Night's Main Event under Triple H's creative leadership and hosted the first one under his regime in Long Island. The show was filled with high-profile matches, and veterans and legends made appearances on the show.

However, it wasn't a one-off as the company struck a deal to host four of these events in one calendar year. Later, WWE announced its first Saturday Night's Main Event for 2025, which took place a week before the Royal Rumble premium live event in Indianapolis.

Last month, it was revealed that a second event will take place in May 2025, and the card began to shape up. Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, and John Cena will face R-Truth in a one-on-one match.

Moreover, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will face CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match, and Damian Priest will face Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match. This leaves room for one more match, and there's a possibility that the management would add a women's match to complete the card.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

