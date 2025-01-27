Major WWE star accuses Rhea Ripley of groping her during title match

A major WWE star hilariously accused Rhea Ripley of groping her during a recent title match. The Eradicator successfully defended her title at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.

The 28-year-old defeated Nia Jax to retain the title at Saturday Night's Main Event, and The Irresistible Force was humorously accused of groping Ripley during the match. Jax fired back with an accusation of her own today against Ripley and shared a photo from their Women's World Championship match this past Saturday night.

"Dis you 👀," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix on January 6, 2025. Nia Jax had an impressive reign as WWE Women's Champion before Tiffany Stratton cashed in on her to capture the title earlier this month.

The Irresistible Force will compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend after losing to Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bill Apter reacts to Rhea Ripley's win at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently discussed Rhea Ripley retaining the Women's World Championship by defeating Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the legendary journalist shared his thoughts on the title match between Jax and Ripley. He noted that Jax took too long setting up for the Annihilator, which ultimately cost her the match.

"That match was similar to what I predicted. The champion would have a hard time at the beginning but eventually power out and show how excellent she is by giving the Riptide which is a dangerous ride onto the giant, Nia Jax. One of the things with Nia Jax if we're talking technical what she did wrong was that when she was on the top rope several times getting ready for the Annihilator, she stood there and posed for the fans, and made so much of a spectacle of herself. She should have just followed up and tried to pin her," Apter said.

Rhea Ripley held the Women's World Championship for 380 days before having to relinquish it due to injury following WWE WrestleMania XL last year. It will be interesting to see how long she can hold onto the title during her second reign as Women's World Champion.

