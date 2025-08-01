Major WWE star admits he isn't 100% ahead of massive SummerSlam match

A major WWE star admitted that he was less than 100% heading into his marquee match this weekend at SummerSlam 2025. The PLE will be two nights this year and will air live from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Jey Uso appeared during the SummerSlam Kickoff Show today and shared that he was not fully healthy heading into his tag team match at the PLE. Main Event Jey will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at the PLE this weekend.

“I’m not 100%. Something is wrong with my right side, but I’m ready to go to war," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker brutally attacked Jey Uso and Roman Reigns this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The Yeet Master defeated Reed via disqualification on RAW after Breakker interfered in the match.

After the match, Reed and Breakker attacked Uso, and Reigns tried to make the save. However, it backfired, and both Reigns and Uso were beaten down. Bronson Reed stole Roman Reigns' shoes following the attack, and Paul Heyman gave him a new nickname earlier today.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on SummerSlam title match

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the Women's World Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Naomi will be defending the title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match at the PLE this weekend. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long shared that he was hoping to see Naomi retain the title at SummerSlam.

"I kinda agree with both of you guys. All three of these women are certainly tough competitors. I mean, they are gonna give you your money's worth, and this is gonna be one hell of a match at SummerSlam. I would like to see Naomi retain, you know what I mean. But you know, in this day and age, you never know what may happen, but like you guys, I would like to see Naomi hold onto it." [2:14 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see how many WWE titles change hands during SummerSlam this weekend.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

