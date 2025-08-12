  • home icon
Major WWE star calls out John Cena; claims he is having a "midlife crisis"

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 12, 2025 22:20 GMT
Cena is scheduled to compete at Clash in Paris. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Cena is scheduled to compete at Clash in Paris. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A major WWE star called out John Cena following his babyface turn and suggested that the former champion was having a midlife crisis. The Cenation Leader lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on his ImPaulsive podcast, Logan Paul reacted to John Cena's babyface turn. The Maverick claimed that Cena was catering to the audience and was experiencing a midlife crisis during his WWE retirement tour.

"But then the switch up back to trying to be a babyface makes me feel like he’s seeking outside validation and he’s being guided by the audience instead of himself. It feels like to me, we’re watching a midlife crisis happen live. I’m serious. I loved John Cena, we had a tag and I got to work with him a little bit and see what he was really like. I wish he would be more like me and just be himself. I’m serious. I think he needs to just like find yourself and stop trying to like please the crowd for your own personal validation," he said. [H/T: Fightful]
You can check out the video below:

Paul and Cena are scheduled to compete in a singles match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

Vince Russo criticizes John Cena's WWE heel turn

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the company to task for John Cena's heel turn not working out.

Cena turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year, but switched back to being a babyface ahead of SummerSlam. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that the legend's heel turn was a monumental failure.

"I'm begging you to challenge me. Cena's heel turn had to be one of, if not the biggest, epic failure in the history of the business. There have been swings and misses, and that's gonna happen. But for a guy like Cena on a spot like this on a farewell tour, I cannot think of anything else that was a bigger flop than this," said Russo.
It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion can defeat Cena at Clash in Paris later this month.

