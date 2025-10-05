Major WWE star calls for The Rock's daughter Ava to be fired

A major WWE Superstar demanded that NXT GM Ava be fired today on social media. Ava is the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, who has not been seen since he attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. Blake Monroe, formerly known in All Elite Wrestling as Mariah May, signed with WWE earlier this year and currently performs on the NXT brand. Monroe has not been a fan of Ava's leadership in NXT and took to her official X account today to demand that she be fired. She humorously tagged Shawn Michaels and Oprah in her message as well. &quot;Fire her? @ShawnMichaels @Support @Oprah,&quot; she wrote. Blake Monroe is involved in a rivalry with Jordynne Grace on NXT. Grace defeated Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage match at NXT No Mercy 2025 on September 27. The 27-year-old won the AEW Women's World Championship during her time at All Elite Wrestling. Vince Russo reacts to The Rock's absence at WWE WrestlepaloozaWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on The Rock not appearing at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend noted that The Final Boss appeared on the first episode of the red brand on Netflix earlier this year but was not present for Wrestlepalooza on ESPN. Russo suggested that The Great One's absence spoke volumes about his relationship with the company. &quot;There's so much stuff going on behind the scenes that we don't have a clue about. My God, bro, do you know how huge the ESPN relationship is? Perhaps the biggest relationship they've ever had. If The Rock was gonna be in any premiere show it would be this one. Rock was at the premiere on Fox, Rock was on the premiere of Netflix. This is huge. And Rock is a sports guy. The fact that he was not a part of this speaks volumes,&quot; he said. Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_LINKAs announced by the NXT GM Ava, Jordynne Grace will be the special guest referee for the women's NXT vs TNA showdown.The Rock attempted to get Cody Rhodes to sell him his soul ahead of WrestleMania 41, but The American Nightmare refused. John Cena decided to align with The People's Champion and turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Cenation Leader captured the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 but lost it back to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. Cena will be squaring off against AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11.