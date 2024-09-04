Major WWE star checks in on Rhea Ripley during interview in heartfelt moment

Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens interrupted a recent interview with Rhea Ripley to make sure she was okay. The 27-year-old was in action this past Saturday night at Bash in Berlin.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley (The Terror Twins) emerged victorious in a mixed tag team match against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at the Premium Live Event. Dominik Mysterio confronted Ripley on this past Monday's edition of RAW, but it was to provide a distraction so that Liv Morgan could attack her from behind.

The YouTube channel Adam's Apple recently interviewed Rhea Ripley about a variety of topics. During the interview, Kevin Owens made an appearance to check on The Eradicator to make sure she was okay. You can check out the heartfelt moment in the video below.

Dominik Mysterio appeared on RAW earlier this week sporting a black eye due to the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin. Ripley took credit for the injury and continued to mock her former stablemate on social media today.

Rhea Ripley discusses her future outside WWE

RAW star Rhea Ripley was recently asked about the possibility of pursuing acting in addition to being a professional wrestler.

Ripley has already accomplished a lot as a WWE Superstar, and the future is incredibly bright for the former Judgment Day member. During the interview with Adam's Apple, the former Women's World Champion was asked about a potential career in Hollywood. She noted that it is a possibility, but she is solely focused on her career as a professional wrestler at the moment.

"I mean, I'm never going to say never. ... Reaching out here and there, I mean, I'm interested but at the same time I'm so focused on WWE right now. Like I don't want to have to juggle both. I just want to focus on WWE," Ripley said.

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley last month at SummerSlam and cost her the chance to recapture the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan. Ripley held the title for an impressive 380 days but had to relinquish the title due to injury following her victory over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell if The Eradicator can win back the title she never lost in the months ahead on RAW.

