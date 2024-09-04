Rhea Ripley hilariously mocks Dominik Mysterio after giving him a black eye

Rhea Ripley hilariously mocked Dominik Mysterio following this week's edition of WWE RAW. She teamed up with Damian Priest to battle The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik at Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night.

The Terror Twins (Ripley and Priest) defeated Morgan and Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team match at the premium live event over the weekend. During the match, Dirty Dom sustained a black eye and The Eradicator took credit for it on RAW.

Ripley took to Instagram today to continue to mock her former stablemate for the black eye and hilariously compared him to SpongeBob SquarePants. You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here.

Dominik Mysterio interrupted Ripley's promo on RAW and provided a distraction so Women's World Champion Liv Morgan could attack her rival from behind. Ripley's leg got tied up in the ropes, and Morgan got in several shots before Damian Priest made the save.

Former WWE writer explains why Rhea Ripley was booked in an injury angle on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes the promotion did an injury angle with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW to keep her out of this past Monday's main event.

Damian Priest and Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in the main event of this week's RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested the promotion did the injury angle to keep Ripley out of the match.

"Let me explain to you from a booking perspective why they did that. They did that, bro, so she [Rhea Ripley] couldn't wrestle in the match and it could be Damian Priest and Jey Uso. Bro, why not let her wrestle in the match? Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley against RD Knucklehead (JD McDonagh) and Finn Balor would've been much more entertaining, bro. Why not let her wrestle the guys in the main event?" Vince Russo said. [From 23:53 to 24:19]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ripley held the Women's World Championship for 380 days before relinquishing it due to injury following WrestleMania XL. She battled Morgan for the title last month at WWE SummerSlam but was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio during the match.

