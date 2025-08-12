Major WWE star claims recent injury was legitimate

A major WWE Superstar revealed that a recent injury was legitimate. The promotion is currently building towards WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2025 earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, but the match never took place. The bout was postponed, and Mysterio spent several weeks providing RAW General Manager Adam Pearce with doctor's notes in order to avoid having a match against The Phenomenal One.

The Judgment Day star was eventually cleared to return and successfully defended his title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam earlier this month. During an interview on the Club 520 Podcast, Dirty Dom revealed that the injury was legitimate and that he had dislocated two of his ribs.

Ad

Trending

"I dislocated my two lower ribs and they were digging into my cartilage. So that was why I was actually hurt. Everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt," said Mysterio. [H/T: F4WOnline]

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Mysterio will be competing for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXIII this weekend.

Dominik Mysterio shares his thoughts on new WWE show

RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently shared what he thought of the WWE Unreal show on Netflix.

Speaking with Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay on YouTube, the Intercontinental Champion commented on the new show that focuses on the behind-the-scenes aspect of the company. Dominik Mysterio noted that he understood why the show was made but elected to plead the Fifth.

Ad

"Personally, I understand the business aspect of it. I understand that our industry needs to continue to grow as far as, you know, both deals with Netflix and now ESPN coming through. So, like I understand the business aspect of it, but as far as my personal opinions towards the show, I plead the fifth," Mysterio said.

Ad

Josh Smith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @JoshSmithActor I wonder if Dominik Mysterio will ever switch to wearing the mask full time in the ring

Dominik Mysterio is in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan on WWE television. Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in June and will be out of action for a while. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Mysterio's reign as Intercontinental Champion moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!