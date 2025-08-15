Major WWE star compares herself to Roman Reigns following recent backlash

A major WWE star has compared herself to Roman Reigns following recent fan backlash. Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month in New Jersey.

Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, former AEW star Jade Cargill compared herself to Roman Reigns regarding fan criticism. The Storm noted that The Tribal Chief endured years of fans criticizing him before he was accepted as a top star in the company.

"I’m four years and some change now in this industry… and people want things so quick and so fast because I’ve been pushed to the moon because I’m gonna be a star and people see that. People used to say stuff about Roman. Now, everybody loves Roman. People wanna see Roman more," said Cargill. [H/T: Wrestling News]

You can check out the full interview with Cargill in the video below:

Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament by defeating Asuka in the finals at Night of Champions 2025. She earned a title match as a result of the victory and went on to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Buff Barbie defeated Cargill at SummerSlam to retain the title.

Jade Cargill opens up about WWE Evolution

Jade Cargill recently discussed WWE Evolution 2025 and shared that the crowd was electric for the show.

The veteran defeated Naomi in a No Holds Barred match at the PLE, but The Glow went on to cash in her Money in the Bank contract later in the night to become the new Women's World Champion. During her conversation on The Babyfaces podcast, the 33-year-old admitted that she was worried about fans not coming to the show, but that was not the case, as the crowd at Evolution was amazing.

“I had a great time (at WWE Evolution). The crowd was electric. I think we didn’t even think that many people were gonna come out for that show because… the storylines weren’t really there, but, the fact that the crowd showed up for us was amazing and the fact that we were able to deliver and people want more, I know it’s something that’s gonna happen and be a yearly PLE,” she said.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill Tonight... I took a loss. Let her have her moment. Watch the skies. The eye of the storm is shifting. ⚡️🌪️ #StormEra #CategoryJade #LetItRain #SummerSlam

Naomi was supposed to battle IYO SKY this past Monday night on WWE RAW, but the match was canceled due to injury. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Jade Cargill following her loss at SummerSlam.

