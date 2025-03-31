  • home icon
  Major WWE star needed medical assistance on RAW; busted open

Major WWE star needed medical assistance on RAW; busted open

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 31, 2025 21:05 GMT
A major star was busted open on RAW. [Image credit: WWE on X]
A major star was busted open on RAW [Image credit: WWE on X]

A major WWE Superstar was busted open during tonight's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand aired live from the O2 Arena in London, UK.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and selected World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his WWE WrestleMania opponent. Main Event Jey has suffered a couple of botches lately, and The Ring General has mocked him for it. Jimmy Uso slapped the World Heavyweight Champion in the face last week on RAW, and challenged him to a singles match, which took place on tonight's show.

Gunther choked out Jimmy Uso during the match for the win, and The Yeet Master rushed to the ring for the save. However, the World Heavyweight Champion was able to tie up Jey Uso on the ropes and then delivered a brutal beatdown to Jimmy Uso in the ring. The 37-year-old busted Jimmy Uso open and unloaded strikes to his face as his WrestleMania opponent helplessly looked on.

Jey Uso then helped his brother out of the ring, along with a WWE official, but Gunther wasn't finished with his attack. He laid out the Men's Royal Rumble winner from behind before slamming him into the steel steps. The champion then Powerbombed a member of security on top of the steel steps before making his way backstage.

Edited by Harish Raj S
