  Major WWE star seemingly refuses to stand at the front for Hulk Hogan 10-bell salute on RAW in fan footage

Major WWE star seemingly refuses to stand at the front for Hulk Hogan 10-bell salute on RAW in fan footage

By JP David
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:41 GMT
WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan on RAW. (Photo: WWE.com)
WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW. (Photo: WWE.com)

Just like on SmackDown last Friday, WWE paid tribute to the late Hulk Hogan this past Monday on RAW with another 10-bell salute. Some big names were missing during the segment that would later appear on the show, while a recent fan footage revealed a top star refusing to stand in the front.

Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and The New Day were not on screen during the 10-bell salute. CM Punk and Jey Uso were two of the biggest stars in there alongside Nick Hogan, his wife Tana Lea, and longtime friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

In a video uploaded by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, Punk tried getting Bayley to come to the front and join him for the tribute. However, The Role Model turned it down, as she preferred being in the back and out of the spotlight.

The Second City Saint was seemingly happy to see Jey Uso join him on the front, kissing him in the forehead toward the end of the video. Gunther, IYO SKY, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed were also in the front for the 10-bell salute.

Check out the video below:

Bayley recently expressed her frustrations with WWE after being left off the SummerSlam card. She was not at WrestleMania, the biggest event of the year, and now she'll be absent for the company's second biggest event of 2025.

CM Punk was supposed to win the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

On the second episode of WWE: Unreal on Netflix titled "Push," it was revealed that Jey Uso wasn't the original winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble match. The creative team favored CM Punk to win the match and challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

John Cena was also mentioned as a potential winner due to the nostalgic feeling of him winning the Royal Rumble in his final year. However, Michael Hayes suggested giving Jey Uso the win since he had a lot of momentum, and Punk winning was too obvious from a fan's standpoint.

CM Punk still got his main event slot in Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, facing Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a critically acclaimed triple-threat match.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
