Major WWE star sends out heartbreaking apology

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia later this month. Recently, a star has shared a heartbreaking apology to wrestling fans after she was pulled from the Queen of the Ring Tournament due to injury.

Zelina Vega was forced to step out of the Queen of the Ring Tournament due to an injury. It was revealed that Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri would be replacing the Latino World Order member in the tournament.

Vega took to her Instagram story today to apologize to fans for having to pull out of the tournament and you can check out her post by clicking here.

Vega apologizes to fans on social media.

Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021 but will unfortunately not be able to defend her throne this year due to injury.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce announces Zelina Vega's injury

Adam Pearce announced the unfortunate news today in a video posted on social media. Pearce is the General Manager of the red brand and selected the Latino World Order in this year's WWE Draft.

In a video shared earlier today, Pearce noted that Vega's injury is unfortunate given her history in the tournament. He also said Maxxine Dupri now has the biggest opportunity of her career and will face Shayna Baszler at a WWE Live Event tonight in Georgia.

"I have a bit of unfortunate injury news. Zelina Vega will not be medically cleared to compete tonight and therefore will be stepping out of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which is unfortunate given her past history as a Queen of the Ring... But injury bug strikes again, which opens the door to opportunity for one Maxxine Dupri, who will receive the biggest opportunity in her young career. She will step in tonight against Shayna Baszler... Injuries happen, guys. It's just the way it is. And changes need to be made. And this one is official," he said.

You can check out Adam Pearce's announcement in the video below:

Zelina Vega battled Rhea Ripley in a title match at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico and got a great reaction from the WWE Universe. She was unable to dethrone The Eradicator in the match and has never captured a singles championship during her time in the promotion.

