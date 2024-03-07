Major WWE star sends warning following RAW

A top WWE star sent a warning to everyone following RAW in San Antonio, Texas, on March 4.

There was plenty of action on Monday Night RAW this week, including Gunther beating Dominik Mysterio, Andrade's debut following his Royal Rumble return, new No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Drew McIntyre's triumph, and more.

Sami Zayn also defeated Ivar in singles action, but it was Valhalla's gift to Michael Cole that stole the show. She gave Cole the antlers she wore during her entrance, something the latter had been fascinated with for a while.

Despite Ivar's loss to Sami Zayn, Valhalla sent a warning to everyone by posting photos from the match on her Instagram handle. She has been vital in Ivar's rise as a singles star, with Erik sidelined following a neck injury.

"I must be stopped at all costs," she wrote.

Valhalla is in her second stint with WWE following her full-time return in November 2022. She previously wrestled as Sarah Logan from 2017 to 2020, with her best stint as a member of The Riott Squad. She was released as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.

WWE tag team inspired the Valhalla character

As mentioned above, Valhalla was famously known as Sarah Logan during her first run with WWE. She returned as a new character, which was inspired by an unlikely source – The New Day.

Valhalla told Bleav in Pro Wrestling in an interview the origins of her name. Xavier Woods suggested a "priestess" for The Viking Raiders, and it kicked start Valhalla's creation. She discussed the character with Triple H, and the rest was history.

"Actually, The New Day was a big inspiration behind the character," Valhalla said. "I had been fully into mom mode, farm mode, just doing my thing on my farm. And Xavier Woods was like, 'It'd be really cool if you guys had a priestess.' And they brought it to me and I was like, 'That is really cool.' And I put the character together, and me and Hunter talked, and I just showed up looking ridiculous like I am. And he didn't say anything, so I just kept doing it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

In Erik's absence due to injury, the 30-year-old has guided Ivar in his journey as a singles star. He has been very impressive, earning big wins over stars such as Kofi Kingston, Otis, and Chad Gable.

