Major WWE star snubs The Rock and includes himself and Dominik Mysterio in his top 5 GOATs list

Logan Paul recently named the five superstars he believes are the greatest of all time in WWE.

The Maverick has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company for over a year. Although his attempt to capture Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship failed, he won the United States Title last month after defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with Jazzy's World TV, Paul was asked to name his top five superstars in WWE history. Surprisingly, he snubbed The Rock and named himself and Dominik Mysterio on the list.

"Always a tough question. I have to go with John Cena. John Cena for me is the GOAT for sure. Probably The Rock. Actually, no, never mind. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hulk Hogan, real legend, started all of it. Me, of course. And best for last, gotta be Dominik Mysterio," he said. [9:16 - 9:39]

Randy Orton addressed possibly facing Logan Paul in WWE

After nearly a year and a half of absence, Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Viper later appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

During the episode, Orton discussed how a match between himself and the United States Champion would play out.

"If you go out there, if you and me went out there and we had nothing laid out except for kind of, you know, a beginning, a middle, and an end, there'd be a lot of gaps to fill. There'd be plenty of time to be in the moment. For me, not having all these spots to remember, it gives you the ability to be in the moment, to be out there and actually listen to the people," he said.

