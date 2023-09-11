Major WWE star takes dig at Mia Yim; calls her a 'cactus'

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recently trolled his long-time rival Mia Yim and referred to her as a 'cactus.'

Benjamin and Yim's love-hate relationship has been known for several years now. The duo never miss a chance to poke fun at one another, and the former United States Champion has found another opportunity to do so.

The O.C. member recently shared a picture of herself and stablemate AJ Styles on social media. Benjamin quoted the tweet and took a dig at Mia Yim as he claimed that he was surprised to see Styles so happy hugging a cactus.

"I knew he was good but I’m going to have to ask AJ Styles. What’s the secret to hugging a cactus and still look like you’re happy," Benjamin wrote.

Benjamin was last seen in action on August 20, during a six-man tag match when he teamed up with Cedric Alexander and Austin Theory to take on The O.C. at a WWE house show. It will be interesting to see what Michin has to say in response to Benjamin's tweet.

Zilla Fatu talks about WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin's advice

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, made his in-ring debut with Reality of Wrestling in July earlier this year.

During an episode of The Be Someone Podcast, Fatu talked about how Shelton Benjamin gave him valuable advice before he stepped into the ring.

“Shelton, he played a big role too in it. Shelton was like, ‘Just take your time, Uce. Don’t go out there and try to look for the next spot. Don’t go out there and try to do too much. Just feel the crowd’s energy, and just go from there.'"

Fatu won his debut match after executing his father's signature Samoan Spike. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently revealed that Fatu was no longer a part of Reality of Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what's next for the youngster.

