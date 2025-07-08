Major WWE star written off TV on RAW

A top WWE Superstar has been written off TV after the events of Monday Night RAW. Sami Zayn was viciously attacked by Karrion Kross for the second consecutive week on the red brand.

Ad

The former Intercontinental Champion was attacked by Kross while walking down the ramp to compete in his match against Bron Breakker. He then took a steel rod and hit Zayn in the abdomen. Sami already had a bandage wrapped around his waist as a result of the attack from Kross last week, so The Herald of Doomsday once again targeted the same spot and left Zayn writhing in pain.

Adam Pearce came out with security to prevent Kross from further assaulting Zayn. The RAW General Manager ordered Kross to move away, and he asked the 40-year-old if he would still be able to compete in the match. The Great Liberator insisted on competing against Breakker despite the attack.

Ad

Trending

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Sami's bravery wasn't enough, as he was subjected to two brutal spears from Breakker, which led to him losing the match. After the bout, Paul Heyman informed Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed that, as a result of the attacks, Sami would be out indefinitely.

The OG Bloodline member might not be seen on TV for the next few weeks, and this could be for a few reasons. The company could be looking to bring Zayn back as a heel on the road to SummerSlam, or he could return to seek retribution against Kross for the attacks.

Ad

On the other hand, Karrion Kross looked completely unapologetic and gave an evil smile after he attacked Zayn. The former NXT Champion lost a singles match to Sami at the Night of Champions PLE on June 28, 2025. It remains to be seen if there's another big match between the two stars on the cards.

Karrion Kross breaks character after WWE RAW

The two-time NXT Champion has been playing a heel character in WWE, but surprisingly, he has been getting huge support from the fans. Even after taking out Zayn on RAW tonight, the fans in the arena shouted 'We want Kross'. After the show ended, a large number of fans wanted to meet him outside the building.

Ad

Seeing the heart-warming reaction from the WWE Universe made Kross break character and greet the fans who were waiting outside to meet him. He interacted with several fans, which also included a heartfelt moment with a child.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday has been receiving a lot of support from fans, and this could force the WWE creative team to book him more prominently.

It remains to be seen how the company will book Kross' rivalry with Sami Zayn moving forward, and what Kross will do in the absence of his nemesis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!