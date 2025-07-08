Adam Pearce to punish Karrion Kross and take him off WWE TV for crossing the line on RAW? Possibility explored

WWE Monday Night RAW Manager, Adam Pearce, can take strong action against Karrion Kross for his actions on tonight's show. He once again attacked Sami Zayn on RAW as the Honorary Uce was walking down the entrance ramp before his match against Bron Breakker.

Ad

He came from behind and hit Zayn on the back. Then he took a steel rod and hit Zayn right on his abdomen, leaving the 40-year-old superstar writhing in pain. Kross' wife, Scarlett, was also alongside him as The Tollman unleashed an attack on Zayn.

Adam Pearce and other security staff rushed to prevent Kross from further injuring Zayn. The GM snatched the rod from his hands and ordered the couple to leave the scene. He then asked Zayn if he could continue the match. While Pearce hasn't taken any action against Kross immediately, he might do so either next week or after the end of tonight's show. The RAW GM can punish him by taking him off air for an indefinite period for going after Sami Zayn.

Ad

Trending

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

This is the second time in a row that Kross has attacked Sami Zayn from behind. The two had a one-on-one clash at WWE Night of Champions PLE, in which Sami defeated Kross. That could have been the end of the tale between the two, but the former Final Testament leader still feels that the story between him and Sami Zayn isn't finished.

While speaking to Jackie Redmond after the attack, Kross was unapologetic. By his words, it appeared that he wasn't done with Sami yet, and if not suspended, he would go after Sami again.

Ad

Despite his actions, the crowd was filling the arena with "We want Kross" chants, showing their support for him. This has been the trend for the past few weeks, as the 39-year-old superstar is receiving a lot of support from the WWE Universe, despite being a heel.

Ex-WWE employee claims Karrion Kross doesn't have backstage support

While Kross might be receiving support from the fans, a former WWE employee has claimed that the heel superstar doesn't receive adequate backstage support.

Ad

Vince Russo, speaking on BroDown this week with host Mac Davis, claimed that Sami Zayn received preferential treatment due to his backstage connections. Karrion Kross isn't reportedly well-liked by the higher-ups, which may be a reason for his lackluster booking in WWE.

"That is the politics of professional wrestling. Sami Zayn is in favor, and Karrion Kross is not. It's that simple, bro." Russo continued, "Hundred percent of a hundred people would say Karrion Kross is the star. Their roles are flipped because Zayn's in favor and Kross is not. It's that simple."

Ad

While Kross might not be receiving support from the higher-ups in WWE, he is gaining massive backing from the fans, which could turn things around for him. Many were also unhappy with the company booking Zayn to defeat Kross at Night of Champions. Now, it appears that another match might be on the cards between the two superstars, and it will be interesting to see who wins the bout this time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!