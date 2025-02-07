Major WWE Superstar makes shocking move from RAW to SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be an extra-explosive stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The lineup has been updated, and while the RAW and SmackDown General Managers recently closed the talent transfer window, another World Champion was moved. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce just finalized terms on a blockbuster deal, and it will have major implications for upcoming plans.

Drew McIntyre has officially put SmackDown on notice. The veteran grappler debuted for WWE on the blue brand in 2007 and spent 22 months on the brand in his first seven-year run. Since returning in 2017, McIntyre has had 554 days as a SmackDown Superstar but has been on RAW since the 2023 Draft. The 39-year-old has appeared on both shows in recent months while targeting Roman Reigns.

The Scottish Psychopath is now an official member of the SmackDown roster once again. After the switch was rumored earlier, WWE took to X to share a backstage video from Nick Aldis, who let fans view his contract signing with McIntyre.

"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, for this, one of the proudest moments in my career so far as SmackDown General Manager, because I am proud to announce the newest signing to SmackDown: Mr. Drew McIntyre. Welcome aboard, my friend," Nick Aldis said.

McIntyre and Aldis shook hands as the newest SmackDown talent acquisition made it clear why he took the deal. Drew also pointed to the history between the former TNA World Champions now working for WWE.

"Good to be here. See that... how simple this is? Even though I'm a gigantic superstar, I don't need the pomp & circumstance, I don't need the in-ring celebration, don't need stupid fireworks going off for five minutes. All I need is what this man is going to give me, someone I've known since 2005 and can trust... an opportunity without any BS," Drew McIntyre said.

Aldis then announced McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat Qualifier for Elimination Chamber on tonight's SmackDown. This will be the first of two blue brand Triple Threat qualifiers for the Men's Elimination Chamber.

SmackDown is run by Aldis with no red tape restrictions, and he sold McIntyre on the idea of letting him be himself and run wild. After the UK veteran put pen to paper, they shook hands again as Aldis declared that the SmackDown landscape had just changed quite a bit, and McIntyre agreed.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will air live from the FedExForum in Nashville. The following has also been announced: appearances by Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, plus Elimination Chamber qualifiers with Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven and Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae.

