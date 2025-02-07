New WWE SmackDown signing revealed [Reports]

A top star may show up on WWE SmackDown tonight if the latest reports are to be believed. This talent could also be revealed as the newest member of the blue brand's roster by General Manager Nick Aldis.

Drew McIntyre has been in the news recently for storming out of the arena after his elimination in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He was reportedly unhappy about some unplanned spots by another WWE Superstar, who was later revealed to be LA Knight.

There was some uncertainty about McIntyre's status after he missed the RAW following Royal Rumble, but according to PWInsider Elite, the Scottish star will be present during SmackDown in Memphis, TN. It was also reported that Drew McIntyre's move to SmackDown is expected to be made official very soon, most likely on this week's episode.

Despite the 39-year-old star leaving the Royal Rumble PLE early, both McIntyre and WWE have been in regular communication since, and the Stamford-based promotion has also seemingly kept a close eye on the fans' support on X (fka Twitter) for him in the last few days.

Legend comments on the Drew McIntyre controversy in WWE

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Bill Apter said that it is unreasonable to expect things to go smoothly in a match such as the 30-man Royal Rumble. Apter also felt WWE could use the controversy to set up a Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight feud in the future:

"You got so many guys in the ring. You can't expect everything to be perfect. You really can't. A lot of people are saying, 'Well, this is probably a storyline.' We don't know if it is or isn't. It could be to set up Drew and LA Knight. But the thing is that nothing is perfect in a match where you have so much that can go wrong. So, Drew being pis*ed? He is a very volatile personality when he gets upset."

It will be interesting to see who The Scottish Warrior targets if he does appear on SmackDown tonight.

