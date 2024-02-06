Major WWE Superstar notes that they will be watching RAW

A major WWE star has shared that they will be tuning in to watch tonight's episode of RAW in St. Louis, Missouri.

This week's edition of the red brand is shaping up to be a very newsworthy show. Cody Rhodes is set to battle Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match. Nakamura attacked The American Nightmare at a live event over the weekend. Gunther will also be making an appearance tonight to celebrate 600 days as champion.

United States Champion Logan Paul has revealed that he will be watching tonight's show on social media. Paul captured the US title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. He won the match after Santos Escobar left brass knuckles on the ring apron for Paul to use. Kevin Owens almost won the United States Championship from Logan Paul at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 by using brass knuckles, but the referee caught him at the last moment.

The social media sensation took to X to deliver a message ahead of tonight's RAW. He noted that he will be watching tonight's show, and you can check it out in his post below.

Former WWE writer claims Logan Paul is better than most of the roster

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Logan Paul is already a better WWE Superstar than the majority of the roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show last November, Vince Russo praised the 28-year-old for his charisma. Russo claimed that Paul is already better than 75% of the roster, and it was a great call to make him United States Champion last year.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

The popular YouTuber has been very impressive so far every single time he steps inside the ring. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the champion at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 later this month.

