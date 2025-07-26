Major WWE Superstar quits social media after receiving death threats; Vince Russo reacts

Vince Russo has reacted after a major WWE star had to quit social media after receiving death threats. The wrestling world has been in mourning since the sudden passing of Hulk Hogan on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest. Since then, many pro wrestlers, past and present, have paid tribute to The Hulkster.SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green also shared her thoughts on Hogan's passing. Green said that, keeping aside his polarizing political views, Hogan was an icon of the industry in an interview with CBS. She said Hogan inspired many like her to take up pro wrestling. However, these comments didn't go down well with some fans on social media, who called out Green for her stance.While the WWE star apologized on X/Twitter for her comments if they hurt anyone, she later posted another tweet stating that she would be taking time away from social media after receiving death threats.&quot;A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public &amp; responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period. If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn,&quot; she wrote.Now, former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the situation in a tweet. Russo showed his support for Green, saying that her absence from social media will be a loss for everyone.&quot;When it gets SO DARK that they run off people like @ImChelseaGreen who puts SMILES on People's Faces WEEKLY---that's a LOSS for EVERYBODY and Exactly what the World Wants. Keep SHINNING YOUR LIGHT, Ms. Green---NEVER FORGET WHO YOU ARE!!! God Bless You!!!&quot; he wrote.WWE stars, especially women, are known to receive more hateful messages and are often subjected to harassment on social media, according to a study by CryptoManiaks. This is another example of things getting out of hand.Vince Russo had a message for Triple H after Hulk Hogan tributeOn SmackDown, WWE came out with a tribute for Hulk Hogan to start the show. A 10-bell salute was followed by Triple H talking about his impact, and then a video package highlighting his achievements aired, which left the fans, as well as the superstars present on the entrance ramp, emotional.Vince Russo, a known critic of WWE and Triple H's creative decisions, took to X/Twitter to express his thanks for the moving tribute.&quot;Just sitting down to watch SmackDown. @WWE @Triple H 100% Class. Thank You,&quot; he wrote.Hogan left a lasting impact on Vince Russo and many others, and it is no surprise that the legend is being honored by the pro wrestling community in a big way.