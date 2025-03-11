Major WWE Superstar has significant chance of winning the World Heavyweight Title, says analyst; it's not Jey Uso

Gunther currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a SmackDown star has a significant chance of capturing that title.

LA Knight has been one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company over the past three years. Last Summer, The Megastar captured his first title on the main roster, beating Logan Paul for the United States Championship. Although he lost the title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames, he recently defeated the Japanese star on SmackDown to win back the belt.

On Sam Roberts' Notsam Wrestling podcast, a fan asked the 41-year-old analyst whether he could see a path for Knight to become World Champion. The RAW Recap host disclosed that he thinks The Megastar could hold the World Heavyweight Championship if he regained the momentum he had earlier in his main roster run:

"It's not so much a path as much as it is like finding that wave of momentum again. I think if LA Knight caught that wave of momentum again, then maybe. You know, I think that World Heavyweight Title is certainly in play but he would need to find that momentum that he had a couple years ago," he said. [From 1:15:04 to 1:15:24]

Gunther and Jey Uso will battle for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE WrestleMania 41

While LA Knight recently recaptured the United States Championship, Jey Uso is set to battle Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The former Bloodline member earned a shot at The Ring General's title after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. predicted that Uso would end Gunther's title reign at The Show of Shows:

"Yeah, he beats Gunther. [...] Not even a question, he beats Gunther. And Gunther, he's such a good heel. I mean, he'll be weathered back in the race with, you know, whoever whatever they do," he said.

It would be interesting to see if LA Knight would enter the World Heavyweight Title picture after WWE WrestleMania.

