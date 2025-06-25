Major WWE veteran "wins the battle but loses the war," says Aiden English, at Night of Champions

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English (AKA Matthew Rehwoldt) recently offered a bold prediction for a huge grudge match. This bout is scheduled to take place at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday.

Sami Zayn suffered a defeat at the hands of Randy Orton in the King of the Ring Tournament semi-final on last week's SmackDown. On the June 23, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion was featured in a backstage segment, during which he was confronted by Karrion Kross. The Doom Walker asserted that Zayn would never become a WWE World Champion, prompting Sami to punch Kross in the face. The two superstars are set to lock horns at Night of Champions on June 28.

In the most recent episode of the REBOOKED podcast, the former Aiden English predicted that Sami Zayn would emerge victorious this weekend but might fall short in their overarching feud. The former WWE star believed Karrion Kross might intentionally lose in Riyadh, implying a deeper strategic play.

"I think he [Sami Zayn] wins the battle but loses the war. I think [Karrion] Kross is willing to take the L, like, almost intentionally in some way. It's not the same thing, but I think it will be more subtle or something—The old idea, like down on my knees, hit me [with] the chair or whatever; do it. There's nothing on the line," he said. [From 56:05 to 56:30]

Check out the entire episode below:

Wrestling legend says Sami Zayn will soon undergo a huge character change in WWE

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently shared his views on a possible character change for The Master Strategist. He discussed this on an edition of the Busted Open podcast.

According to Tommy Dreamer, Sami Zayn will eventually turn heel in his bid to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

"In my gut, it's Sami Zayn, man. I don't want to see it happen because I think he's an amazing babyface, but he's also a heel that can get heat. When he's coming so close to the new thing that he wants, and that's the World Heavyweight Championship, it's becoming his obsession," he said.

Meanwhile, it will be exciting to see if the 40-year-old defeats Karrion Kross at Night of Champions.

